Watch now: Illinois GOP chairman says Pritzker 'will regret' signing criminal justice reform package

SPRINGFIELD — The head of the Illinois GOP says Gov. J.B. Pritzker "will regret" signing a criminal justice overhaul package.
"In signing this bill, the governor is willfully undermining public safety — endangering citizens, emboldening criminals, and making Illinois less safe for families," said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy, in a statement. "Don’t just take it from me. Every police association in this state has condemned this bill."
HB 3653 will end cash bail in Illinois in 2023, mandate that police wear body cameras by 2025 and create a new system to tracking allegations of police misconduct.
The package, which took root after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, is opposed by law enforcement groups.
The legislation will abolish cash bail in Illinois beginning in 2023, require police officers statewide to wear body cameras by 2025, eliminate requirements for signing sworn affidavits when filing complaints against officers, and create a more robust statewide system for tracking police misconduct and decertifying officers who commit wrongdoing.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition in a statement Monday said: "Because we are sworn to protect and serve the public, we sincerely hope that we will not be proven right about this new law, that it won't cause police officers to leave the profession in droves and handcuff those who remain so they can't stop crimes against people and property. Please don't let us measure its dismal failure by the shattered lives it produces."
Tracy said the ending of cash bail "mandates the immediate release of persons arrested for burglary, arson, and kidnapping onto our streets while they await trial. The bill legalizes resistance to arrest in many cases and allows anonymous complaints to end a police officer’s career. If a body cam malfunctions or is not turned on properly during an incident, the police officer could now face a class 3 felony and up to five years in jail. Pritzker’s signing of this bill has ensured that police protection in Illinois will become more passive and criminals will become more aggressive."
