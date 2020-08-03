Watch now: Illinois launches $5 million mask awareness campaign

Amid complaints the penalties in that emergency rule proposal were too harsh, and when it appeared the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules may have been poised to block it, Pritzker backed off.

Pritzker on Monday said his administration is exploring another rule related to mask wearing.

“I asked JCAR to consider a rule that would impose fines when people are not requiring masks to be worn. They didn’t want to do that, they wanted to consider legislation and then didn’t bring up that legislation,” Pritzker said Monday of the four-day special General Assembly session in May. “We certainly are considering what rule we could put in place that JCAR would approve.”

Pritzker acknowledged it is difficult for restaurant, bar, retail and other business owners to enforce mask rules in their establishment without a measure in place for public health or police “to come in and at least remind everybody, put a warning in place for everybody.”

Pritzker imposed a statewide mask mandate on May 1 for people over the age of 2 who are medically able to wear a face covering, as the state moved into the second phase of his “Restore Illinois” reopening plan.