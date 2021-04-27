Watch now: Illinois set to follow looser CDC rules

Chicago this week has obtained enough vaccine to meet demand for the first time since its vaccination rollout began in December, Arwady said. Meanwhile, the United Center mass vaccination center that launched in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency almost eight weeks ago will see a series of changes.

This week will be the final week for walk-in appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Arwady said. Starting next Tuesday, walk-in appointments will be Johnson & Johnson only, and after May 10 there will no longer be first doses for walk-in appointments at the United Center. But starting May 8, those with access to cars can get a Johnson & Johnson shot through drive-in appointments, likely through June, Arwady said.

Officials on Tuesday also reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, for an average of 2,706 per day over the past week. The seven-day average of daily cases has been steadily declining since reaching a peak of 3,390 during the week ending April 13.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a share of total tests was 3.5% for the third day in a row as of Monday, down slightly from last week’s 3.8%.