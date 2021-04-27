Watch now: Illinois set to follow looser CDC rules

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is adjusting his statewide mask mandate to align with new, looser federal guidelines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to go outdoors without face coverings in many situations, with the exception of events with large crowds.
The guidance comes as nearly 1 in 3 Illinois residents have received both doses of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines or the single required shot of Johnson & Johnson’s.
For nearly a year, Illinois has required masks outdoors whenever people aren’t able to maintain at least 6 feet of distance, including at places like farmers markets, baseball stadiums and amusement parks.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the new federal guidelines on masks “welcome news.”
“We’re updating all of our guidance here in Illinois to be in line with the CDC’s new mask guidance,” Pritzker said in a social media post, though the state didn’t say when specifics would be made publicly available.
The CDC guidelines say those who are at least two weeks past their final shot don’t need to wear masks when attending small outdoor gatherings, even if unvaccinated people also are present. Masks still are recommended for most indoor activities, including small gatherings with unvaccinated people, and for crowded outdoor events like concerts or sporting events, according to the CDC.
So far, Illinois has not offered a standard vaccine passport, like New York’s optional Excelsior Pass, though Pritzker has said that he’s not opposed to some kind of app that would allow people to show their vaccination status.
“There’s nothing wrong with that if it’s your choice,” he said last month. “As long as it’s your choice, right, and if people ask you to show that for a particular venue, a private venue, they have the ability and right to do that. You don’t have to show that to them. You don’t have to … go to that venue or be engaged in that activity either.”
The concept of a vaccine passport is controversial and several states have moved to prohibit them. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike told lawmakers during a hearing Tuesday evening that the state is working on a new option for people to show they’ve been vaccinated.
“We are trying to work on just a digital pass in case people lost the COVID vaccination cards they got,” Ezike said.
The state would not require people to use the pass, she said.
Statewide, 3,835,491 people — or 30.1% of the state’s population — have received the required number of shots, though federal guidelines say people aren’t considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their last dose.
That milestone is still well below what experts estimate is required to reach herd immunity and comes as the pace of daily vaccinations in Illinois has slowed. As of Tuesday, 53.02% of those 16 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Over the last seven days, an average of 105,757 vaccines were administered daily. The average has decreased steadily since April 12, the day the state opened up vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older.
An additional 81,152 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered Monday, bringing the statewide total to 8,942,127, public health officials reported.
To combat waning demand, the state health department announced Tuesday that it is launching a program to partner with community organizations across Illinois to offer vaccination events.
“To meet this challenge, we are starting to shift our approach away from people coming to mass vaccination sites, as we take vaccines directly into the communities where people live, work, and play in order to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible,” Ezike said in a statement.
Chicago this week has obtained enough vaccine to meet demand for the first time since its vaccination rollout began in December, Arwady said. Meanwhile, the United Center mass vaccination center that launched in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency almost eight weeks ago will see a series of changes.
This week will be the final week for walk-in appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Arwady said. Starting next Tuesday, walk-in appointments will be Johnson & Johnson only, and after May 10 there will no longer be first doses for walk-in appointments at the United Center. But starting May 8, those with access to cars can get a Johnson & Johnson shot through drive-in appointments, likely through June, Arwady said.
Officials on Tuesday also reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, for an average of 2,706 per day over the past week. The seven-day average of daily cases has been steadily declining since reaching a peak of 3,390 during the week ending April 13.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a share of total tests was 3.5% for the third day in a row as of Monday, down slightly from last week’s 3.8%.
As of Monday night, 2,180 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 502 patients in intensive care units and 251 patients on ventilators. The average number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 also has been declining over the past few days.
Officials on Tuesday reported 23 additional fatalities, contributing to a statewide death toll of 21,858. The total number of known infections in Illinois since the start of the pandemic reached 1,325,726.
The state on Tuesday reported 63 additional cases of the coronavirus variant that was first seen in the United Kingdom, bringing the total to 1,768.
Officials also reported 12 additional cases of the variant first seen in Brazil for a total of 536, two additional cases of the variant first seen in California for a total of 287 and three additional cases of the variant first seen in South Africa for a total of 31.