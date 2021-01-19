Watch now: Man accused of living in O’Hare for 3 months described as ‘gentle soul’ who was supposed to be going home to India, friends say

“I’m kind of flabbergasted,” Jones said when told about Singh’s arrest. “Maybe he got to Chicago and due to some sort of hiccup couldn’t get any farther or just freaked out about having to go back to India, I don’t know. But, as far as I know, he was supposed to be just laying over and going to India.”

The two met through Mary Steele, who said she has known Singh since 2018, when she traveled between Oklahoma and California for various religious and political activism events. Singh, whom she described as deeply spiritual, had another year left after graduation before his visa expired and wanted to “go west,” and so she connected him with Jones.

Steele also lived in Jones’ house, but she said she last saw Singh in August because she was traveling. The two spoke on the phone and texted several times since October, and Steele said she did not believe her friend when he told her in late November that he was living in the airport as part of a spiritual awakening of sorts.

“I believed him the first couple weeks after I found out, but then I was thinking to myself it’s just not possible with all the security that he was in that airport that long,” she said.