Watch now: National Guard mobilized as Kenosha authorities brace for decision on charges in Jacob Blake police shooting

The Rittenhouse shootings have stirred strong public disagreement between those who condemn Rittenhouse and his supporters on the political right. Rittenhouse was scheduled for an online arraignment in Kenosha County on Tuesday afternoon.

But before Rittenhouse opened fire, nationwide attention focused on Blake’s shooting and the demonstrations that came at the end of a summer of protests around the country kicked off by the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Blake’s shooting prompted the Milwaukee Bucks to sit out a playoff game, giving way to the NBA canceling games for the day.

Blake’s shooting happened about 5 p.m. Aug. 23 after police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend was present when he was not supposed to be, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. At the scene, Officers Sheskey and Vincent Arenas both unsuccessfully used Tasers, state authorities have said.

In footage shared online, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of an SUV to the driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, Sheskey grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned. Three of Blake’s children were in the vehicle.