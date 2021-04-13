Watch now: Normal police evaluating training after Minnesota motorist shooting

“That’s why you go through those kinds of training,” he said. “That’s why the training is to carry your firearm on your strong side and the Taser or the less lethal on the opposite side, and you’re supposed to be trained that way so it helps build that muscle memory. … I wouldn’t want to speculate in this particular instance, but if in fact she was intending to use her Taser and utilized her firearm, it’s a serious negligence problem. ”

Bleichner said this investigation is likely to call into question the type of training and the frequency.

“It’s going to point out what type of training was being done — was it something that was done just once a year or once every five years or was it done repeatedly?” he said. “Because I think that human nature is you react how you’re trained when you get under stressful situations, so I think it just drives home the fact that regular training, scenario training, familiarization training in these situations is critical.”