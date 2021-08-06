Watch now: Police chiefs in 9 of Illinois' 15 largest cities have retired in the last year

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow knows he’s in the twilight of his career.

A police officer since 1994 and the capital city’s top cop since 2013, Winslow became eligible to retire with full pension benefits upon turning 50 last year.

He almost did, accepting an offer late last year to become a deputy chief of a suburban Nashville police department before reneging for family reasons. Still, Winslow acknowledges his days leading the 215-person department are coming to a close sooner rather than later.

Headhunting firms call him regularly to gauge interest in positions with other departments or in the private sector, something he said his fellow Illinois police chiefs are experiencing as well.

“You (used to) get a call maybe once, twice a year,” Winslow said. “Now, it's not unusual to get a call monthly, sometimes more than that, especially if you're willing to relocate. Again, there's just a lot of turnover right now for law enforcement as a whole and chiefs are no exception to that.”

In Illinois, this turnover has included many top cops, with more than half of the state’s cities with a population greater than 50,000 having had a police chief retire or resign since last August.

This includes chiefs from nine of the state’s 15 largest cities, including Peoria, Champaign, Bloomington and Decatur.

Some have occurred within the past few weeks, with Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz retiring on July 30. Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman’s last on the job was Friday. Each served about five years.

“I knew that this was the year. 2021 was going to be the year,” Ziman told WGN earlier this month, citing a relative period of calm after the protests and unrest following the death of George Floyd.

“There was a moment — I was talking to my deputy chief and he said, ‘Why not now? Things are calm,’ and it was kind of like that,” she said. “He planted the seed and now is the time.”

In the case of Bloomington, the police department has had leadership changes for three straight years. In July, the interim chief, Greg Scott, said he would be retiring in September.

The trend continues through other leadership positions across law enforcement agencies of all sizes.

Shelby County Sheriff Don Koonce retired in June. Danvers Police Chief Michael Kemp is retiring Friday. Normal Assistant Police Chief Eric Klingele last month announced that he's retiring.

'They will blame that on the police'

Though turnover is relatively common in police command positions, with most surveys showing chiefs serving an average of 2.5 to 3 years, “it just seemed like there was a lot in the last few months,” Winslow said.

It comes at a turbulent time for law enforcement in America. The May 2020 killing of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer touched off waves of protests across the nation and calls for overhauling how law enforcement is funded.

Police officers, including chiefs, hear the message loud and clear.

“The aftermath of the everything that happened in the country and in the state after George Floyd died has had an impact on the morale of police and the mentality, the feeling that they're unappreciated, underappreciated, under siege, abused, and they're also seeing among their officers a lot less respect for officers on the street,” said Ed Wojcicki, executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

In addition to a tumultuous national climate around policing, Illinois chiefs have had to deal with another major challenge: reform.

In January, the Illinois General Assembly passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a landmark criminal justice reform bill that makes Illinois the first state in the country to ban cash bail and mandates all police officers wear body cameras by 2025.

The law also mandates that officers render aid to the injured, intervene when a fellow officer is using excessive force and place limits in use of force. It also offers stricter guidelines for the decertification of officers and would allow people to file anonymous complaints of police misconduct.

It has been universally criticized by law enforcement, with many deeming it “anti-police.” Though some chiefs have been measured in their words, others, like Decatur’s Getz, were outspoken critics.

“They don’t want to know what the root causes (of crime) are because they don't want to fix the root causes,” Getz said in January. “It’s easier to pick on the police and say the police are at fault. And when crime rises because of this bill, they will blame that on the police as well.”

But law enforcement officials say the legislation should not be blamed for the large number of police chief retirements — at least not completely.

“I know there's some chiefs that probably just said, 'You know, what? I've got my time, I've been thinking about going, do I really want to take (police reform) on, or should I just let the next leader that I've groomed in my succession plan go ahead and take that ball and run with it?'” Winslow said.

'Find something else to do'

Winslow, who speaks regularly with the chiefs of other midsize cities in Illinois, said it almost always comes down to a “personal” decision as many reach retirement age.

According to the Illinois Pension Code, police officers hired before 2011 who are at least 50-years-old with 20 years of service are eligible to retire with a pension equal to 50% of their final salary.

There has been a rush of retirements all at once due to several officers hired after the passage of the 1994 Crime Bill — which included funding to put more than 100,000 new officers on the streets — reaching those thresholds.

“It's always been true that when chiefs get 20 years in and over the age of 50, they have more choices because they can collect a pension and do something else, whether it's in law enforcement or out of law enforcement,” Wojcicki said. “And so that's something that they work toward and I would say that in this climate, it looks a little sweeter to more people to say, 'Well, maybe I will find something else to do.'”

Some have, such as former Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, who started a position as regional sales manager for Motorola following his retirement in April. Others, such as Ziman — previously a finalist for police chief positions in Chicago, Nashville and Fort Lauderdale — and Getz have yet to announce their next career moves.

Winslow has made no secret that, entering his ninth year on the job, he’s also looking at his next move. But it isn’t due to the new police reform law.

“There's no doubt that the field and the profession is more challenging now probably than any other time of my career, and I came in right after Rodney King,” Winslow said. “And I remember hearing some of the old timers at that time saying the same thing.”

“The men or women out there do a great job,” he said. “But like every profession, we have to evolve with the times, and that's what we're doing.”

David Bradford, director of the Center for Public Safety and Northwestern University, which offers courses that help prepare officers for senior command positions, said the reasons for turnover are as “broad as the number that are retiring,” and dismissed the notion that police reform was a major factor.

Bradford, a former police chief in Glen Carbon, said there are always cycles of reform and department leaders are usually pretty adept at making adjustments.

“We didn't have the (police reform) bill, but the big thing was the Miranda rulings on the search and seizure rulings that came down from the Supreme Court,” Bradford said, reflecting back to his first years as a police officer. “ ... And there were a lot of people in law enforcement who came up prior to that and said that it's the doom of law enforcement and policing. But yet at the same time, there was a large element who understood the concept of constitutional rights and search and seizure.”

“I think that legitimate, professional police leadership is responsive, and wants to be responsive to meeting the needs of the communities that they serve because they are a part of those communities they serve,” he said.

