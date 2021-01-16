 Skip to main content
Watch now: Police in place at Illinois Capitol; more windows being boarded up
Watch now: Police in place at Illinois Capitol; more windows being boarded up

SPRINGFIELD — Uniformed officers with police dogs were searching the perimeter of the Capitol building in Springfield this morning as workers continued to put plywood on the windows of the first floor.

There was a heavy Illinois Secretary of State Police presence outside the Capitol. A tactical unit and mobile bomb squad unit arrived at the Illinois Secretary of State Police building just across the street from the Capitol.

As of 10:30 a.m. there was no sign of any protesters at the capitol. For the past few months, a group of protesters – numbering between two and four dozen – have protested outside the Capitol, without incident.

A uniformed Capitol Police officer said the plywood used in boarding up the Capitol for the week would be numbered and stored in an airplane hangar when they are taken down, after all perceived threats are over.

In response to the potential for armed protests at the Statehouse in Springfield this weekend, 250 members of the Illinois National Guard are standing by in an effort to halt any violence.

Plywood was placed over the Statehouse windows, beginning Friday, but about half of the building remained left to finish. As of Saturday morning, no direct threats had been made on the Illinois Capitol, but an FBI memo released last week, warned that protests were possible at all 50 state capitols.

An Illinois Secretary of Police officer walks past a bomb disposal unit at the state capitol in Springfield, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

A "Save Our State" rally is scheduled at noon Saturday, but further details were not available.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office in a statement said the Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency “are working in tandem with local and federal counterparts to protect the residents of Illinois while safeguarding the right to peaceful protest.”

This story will be updated.

IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach

