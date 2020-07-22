Watch now: President Trump doubles down on plans to send federal law enforcement officers to Chicago

“If those agents are here to actually work in partnership and support of gun violence and violent cases, plugging into existing infrastructure of federal agents, not trying to play police in our streets, then that’s something different and that may add value but the proof is going to be in the pudding,” Lightfoot said. “It’s too soon to be able to say if this is a value add or not.”

Officials were quick to point out the difference between the Chicago surge and the situation in Portland, Oregon, where unidentified agents are arresting protesters for allegedly vandalizing federal building and taking them away in unmarked cars. The Chicago effort will focus more on helping local police deal with the increase in neighborhood violence, they said.

“In Chicago, we see an unprecedented rise in crime against fellow citizens,” said Chad Wolf, acting Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. “The DHS mission in Portland is to protect federal property and our law enforcement officers. In Chicago, the mission to protect the public from violent crime on the streets.”

The city has experienced one of its most violent summers in recent memory, with 414 homicides this year compared to 275 at the same time last year, official CPD statistics show. It represents a 51% increase.