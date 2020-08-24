Watch now: Protests, political battles follow Kenosha police shooting of Black man with Illinois ties. Jacob Blake’s condition has improved, activist says.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, quickly condemned the shooting Sunday night, and the three officers at the scene were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in shootings by police, while the state Justice Department investigates.

Authorities did not disclose the identities of the officers involved or say whether they believed Blake was armed.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Sunday in Kenosha, a former auto manufacturing hub of 100,000 people. The shooting and the events immediately preceding it were captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to the driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many of the officers fired. During the shooting, a woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down.