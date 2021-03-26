Watch now: Rivian sued by Illinois auto dealers over direct-to-consumer sales plan

NORMAL — Rivian is being sued by a group of Illinois vehicle dealers and trade associations over plans to sell directly to customers its electric vehicles assembled in Normal.
The 70-page lawsuit filed this week in Cook County Court also lists Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and Lucid Motors, a California electric vehicle company, as defendants.
It was filed by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association, Chicago Automobile Trade Association, Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association and various dealerships, including the Bloomington-Normal Auto Mall, BMI Imports in Normal, Anderson Ford of Clinton and Driscoll Motor Co. of Pontiac.
The suit says the automakers are breaking the state law requiring franchised dealers to see new vehicles and that the "Secretary of State’s office has abandoned its enforcement role."
Rivian, which is ramping up for electric truck and SUV production at the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, has announced plans for showrooms in Chicago, suburban Los Angeles and New York. It has been taking orders online.
Lucid is planning a sales location in Oak Brook.
The direct-to-consumer model bypasses dealerships and has faced similar challenges when used by Tesla.
"Plaintiffs do not object to these new manufacturers doing business in this State, but they cannot be excused from following the legal requirements that all other manufacturers and their dealers have been required to follow for decades," the lawsuit says.
Illinois Automobile Dealers Association President Pete Sander said Friday: “Our patience has run out. It is time for everyone to step back and let the court decide what is in the best interest of the people of Illinois. There are too many conflicting signals coming from those who are charged with regulating our industry as well as protecting consumers and Illinois employers.”
A Rivian spokesperson said the company had no comment on the lawsuit.
Illinois auto dealers objected to Tesla's direct-to-consumer sales model when the Model S debuted in 2012. An administrative consent order was entered capping Tesla dealer licenses at 13 in Illinois.
In the years since, the electric vehicle market has gained traction, and Rivian and Tesla are pushing state legislatures to allow sales directly to consumers.
A bill in the Connecticut Senate would allow the change, and there have been similar efforts in Michigan, Washington and other states. Critics say direct sales would kill jobs and harm consumer protections.
According to information provided by a Rivian spokesperson, 80% of electric vehicle sales were through a direct sales model such as Rivian's and Tesla's in 2020. A 2019 study by the Sierra Club also found that 74% of U.S. auto dealerships did not have any electric vehicles for sale on their lot.
The study also found that when dealerships did have electric vehicles for sale, consumers were not given information on charging, battery range and financial incentives.
Illinois Automobile Dealers Association represents about 700 dealers operating 2,300 franchises.
Launched in 2009, Rivian recently came to an agreement to install charging stations in Colorado state parks this summer. Amazon, which invested $440 million in the company initially, also is buying 100,000 electric delivery vans from the company.
Officials for Bloomington-Normal Auto Mall, Anderson Ford and Driscoll Motor Co. did not return requests for comment.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is listed as a defendant.
