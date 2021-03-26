Watch now: Rivian sued by Illinois auto dealers over direct-to-consumer sales plan

"Plaintiffs do not object to these new manufacturers doing business in this State, but they cannot be excused from following the legal requirements that all other manufacturers and their dealers have been required to follow for decades," the lawsuit says.

Illinois Automobile Dealers Association President Pete Sander said Friday: “Our patience has run out. It is time for everyone to step back and let the court decide what is in the best interest of the people of Illinois. There are too many conflicting signals coming from those who are charged with regulating our industry as well as protecting consumers and Illinois employers.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Rivian spokesperson said the company had no comment on the lawsuit.

Illinois auto dealers objected to Tesla's direct-to-consumer sales model when the Model S debuted in 2012. An administrative consent order was entered capping Tesla dealer licenses at 13 in Illinois.

In the years since, the electric vehicle market has gained traction, and Rivian and Tesla are pushing state legislatures to allow sales directly to consumers.

A bill in the Connecticut Senate would allow the change, and there have been similar efforts in Michigan, Washington and other states. Critics say direct sales would kill jobs and harm consumer protections.