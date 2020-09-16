Western Illinois University student shot at residence hall; police seeking suspect; campus closed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACOMB -- A Western Illinois University student was shot late Tuesday night at a residence hall on campus, according to authorities.

Police were seeking the suspect. WIU identified him early Wednesday as freshman student Kavion Poplous, 18. He was considered armed and dangerous.

A news conference regarding the shooting was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at WIU.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson Hall, a dormitory at 1200 N. Western Ave. in Macomb.

At the same time, a fire alarm was activated and the residence hall was evacuated, according to WIU.

The university stated the shooting was related to a dispute between roommates and that the victim knew his assailant, who fled. Police believe it to be an isolated incident.

The victim was not identified, nor was the nature of his injuries. He was transported to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, then to another medical facility, according to WIU. That facility was not identified.

Classes scheduled for Wednesday at the WIU campuses in Macomb and Moline were canceled. That included online and extension classes.