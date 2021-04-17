What Chicago boy's death says about foot pursuits

That's a question prosecutors will have to grapple with. But it's important to understand that the chase began moments after the sound of eight quick gunshots pierced the air. The officer knew someone had a gun and was willing to fire it in a residential neighborhood in the middle of the night.

Then there is the fact that things happened so fast: It was less than a second between the time the boy had a gun in his hand and the time the officer shot him as he turned toward him without it.

Almost as soon as the Chicago chase started, it ended with an officer facing a suspect in an alley with nothing between them. "The officer had no place to take cover or concealment," his attorney, Tim Grace, said in a statement.

While some departments have language in their policies directing officers to weigh the benefits of chasing suspects against the risks to the public, there was every reason for the Chicago officer to believe the 13-year-old was armed seconds after somebody fired a gun.