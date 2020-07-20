Witnesses say 'ego,' fight between women started Peoria shooting incident that injured 13

Only one victim was still at the scene, the officer wrote in his report, when he arrived. Four people, he was told, had been dropped off at Methodist while another four had gone to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

Two of those were Davis and Smith.

At Methodist, the officer talked to a 27-year-old man who told him he was standing by his car when he heard a lot of shots. Then he realized he had been hit in the toe and the right heel. The officer then spoke to Smith, who said she heard a lot of shots, at least 30, the report said.

A fourth victim at Methodist was struck in the hand. None saw who was firing the shots and none of them, the report said, had any suspect information.

A fifth person was being treated for a broken ankle that he suffered while running away from the scene.

So what to do about it? Both Davis and Smith were of the same mind: bring back curfews and find something for young people to do with their time.

"You have to find something for these kids to do. They have no one to look up to and they need to have something to do," Smith said.