Woman charged in DUI crash that killed U of Illinois officer

URBANA, Ill. — A Champaign woman faces an aggravated drunken driving charge following a weekend chain-reaction crash that killed an off-duty University of Illinois police officer.

Logan S. Freed, 25, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to an aggravated driving under the influence charge and a second lesser charge during her arraignment in a Champaign County court.

A judge set her bond at $250,000 and appointed a public defender for Freed.

Authorities said Freed was driving under the influence of alcohol about 6 p.m. Sunday when she drove though a red light and crashed into a car in Champaign, sending it into oncoming traffic before Lt. Aaron Landers crashed into that car with his motorcycle.

The University of Illinois officer died early Monday at a hospital, prosecutors said.

Freed faces penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison if she's convicted in his death, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.

Assistant State's Attorney Regan Radtke said the results of tests that will determine how much alcohol Freed had in her system were pending.

Following the crash, an officer reported that Freed smelled of alcohol, her eyes were glossy and watery and she was unable to perform field-sobriety tests.

Freed told police she had two margaritas at dinner with her family.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday morning with Freed's attorney.

