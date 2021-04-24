 Skip to main content
Woman dies after being shot multiple times Friday in Springfield; man jailed
Woman dies after being shot multiple times Friday in Springfield; man jailed

SPRINGFIELD — A woman was shot multiple times and killed late Friday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police responded to a shots fired call just before noon in the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

According to police, a man and woman were on the ground in the front yard of a home when local officers arrived. The man was holding the woman with a gun lying nearby. Officers allege that the man — identified as 43-year-old Jahsen Thomas — refused to comply with their orders when they attempted to negotiate with him.

In response, a group of officers approached Thomas from behind, discharging bean bag rounds as they took him into custody.

"Upon arrival, it was clear by our officers that there was a deceased victim and another individual who was armed with a handgun," said SPD assistant chief of police Ken Scarlette. "After several tense moments of negotiations, several members of our emergency response team and other officers were able to utilize less lethal (force) and take the subject into custody."

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon was at the scene and pronounced the woman — whose identity has not yet been released — as dead, after appearing to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday morning.

The death is at least the city's fourth homicide this year.

According to SPD, Thomas was taken to the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center immediately after he was taken into police custody. He was later released and interviewed by local detectives.

Thomas faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm-no FOID.

He was booked in the Sangamon County Jail, pending formal charges by the Sangamon County state's attorney.

During the incident, police contacted officials at nearby Dubois Elementary and Sacred Heart-Griffin High, as both schools were placed under brief lockdowns that lasted less than an hour.

State Journal-Register reporter Steven Spearie contributed to this report.

