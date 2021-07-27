 Skip to main content
Woman killed, 2 cops hurt in Chicago-area drive-thru clash

DOLTON, Ill. — Two suburban Chicago police officers were seriously injured and a woman died after one of the officers shot her early Tuesday as she drove away from a restaurant following a disturbance and crashed into a nearby business, police said.

Police in Dolton were called to a restaurant at about 1 a.m. by employees who said a female driver with a gun was angry that the restaurant's drive-thru was closed, village spokesman Sean Howard told WLS-TV.

When officers arrived, Howard said the woman and a male passenger were asked to get out of the car. The passenger complied, but the woman began driving away while one officer was reaching inside the car to get the keys, Howard said.

The other officer fired his weapon three times, striking the woman, whose car ran him over while the other officer was dragged by the vehicle, which crashed into a nearby bike shop, Howard said.

The woman died at the scene and the two officers were hospitalized in serious condition. Howard said the condition of one of the officers has improved.

Additional details of the incident, including the woman's name, were not immediately available.

