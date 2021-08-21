Worker struck, driver cited in southern Illinois construction-zone accident

PITTSFIELD — A semi-trailer truck driver was cited on several charges after a Chatham man was injured Thursday while working in an Interstate 72 construction zone.

Kyle D. Dietz, 56, of Elk River, Minnesota, was driving through the construction zone east of Pittsfield about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when he swerved into the closed right lane and hit a parked pickup truck that had its caution lights activated, according to a preliminary report by Illinois State Police.

The truck also struck Sam Williams, 36, of Chatham, who was working as part of a construction crew, before hitting a raised concrete median barrier, police said.

Williams suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention, according to the report. Dietz also suffered minor injuries but declined treatment, police said.

Dietz was cited on charges of violating Scott's Law, failing to yield right of way to a construction vehicle, improper lane use and driving too fast for conditions, according to state police.

