 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Worker struck, driver cited in southern Illinois construction-zone accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PITTSFIELD — A semi-trailer truck driver was cited on several charges after a Chatham man was injured Thursday while working in an Interstate 72 construction zone.

Kyle D. Dietz, 56, of Elk River, Minnesota, was driving through the construction zone east of Pittsfield about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when he swerved into the closed right lane and hit a parked pickup truck that had its caution lights activated, according to a preliminary report by Illinois State Police.

The truck also struck Sam Williams, 36, of Chatham, who was working as part of a construction crew, before hitting a raised concrete median barrier, police said.

The 'I love the 90s' tour plays the Illinois State Fair.

Williams suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention, according to the report. Dietz also suffered minor injuries but declined treatment, police said.

Podcast: How the Illinois State Fair serves as a political backdrop

Dietz was cited on charges of violating Scott's Law, failing to yield right of way to a construction vehicle, improper lane use and driving too fast for conditions, according to state police.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Mud, Sweat and Gears' ahead at Comlara Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News