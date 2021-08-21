Worker struck, driver cited in southern Illinois construction-zone accident

PITTSFIELD — A semi-trailer truck driver was cited on several charges after a Chatham man was injured Thursday while working in an Interstate 72 construction zone.
Kyle D. Dietz, 56, of Elk River, Minnesota, was driving through the construction zone east of Pittsfield about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when he swerved into the closed right lane and hit a parked pickup truck that had its caution lights activated, according to a preliminary report by Illinois State Police.
The truck also struck Sam Williams, 36, of Chatham, who was working as part of a construction crew, before hitting a raised concrete median barrier, police said.
Williams suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention, according to the report. Dietz also suffered minor injuries but declined treatment, police said.
Dietz was cited on charges of violating Scott's Law, failing to yield right of way to a construction vehicle, improper lane use and driving too fast for conditions, according to state police.
Republican National Committee co-chairman Tommy Hicks, of Texas, was the guest speaker at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair Thursday.
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy speaks at a Republican Day rally at the Illinois State Fair, leading supporters in a "Fire Pritzker" chant referring to the 2022 Illinois governor's race.
Congressman Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, speaks at a Republican Day rally in Springfield Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, 18th, mingles at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday.
A crowd begins to gather for Republican Day on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, 15th, chats with Abraham Lincoln presenter Randy Duncan at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., visits with Randy Duncan, an Abraham Lincoln presenter with Looking for Lincoln, during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo serves as the emcee during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, delivers the "Fire Pritzker" chant as he gives his opening remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Peggy Hubbard, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up as Richard Porter delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a republican candidate for Illinois Governor, visits with supporters during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, speaks with reporters during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Rep Darin LaHood, R-Ill., delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, yells the chant "Fire Pritzker" during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, gives his opening remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, raises his hand when the emcee asks who in attendance is from Sangamon County during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., delivers her remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, waits off to the side of the stage before his slot to speak during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Gary Rabine, a Republican candidate for Illinois Governor, speaks with visitors during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Rep Darin LaHood, R-Ill., visits with supporters during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
