CTA, Metra, Uber and Lyft say riders are coming back. But who needs a ride if you’re working from home?

Uber and Lyft said they could not immediately provide more recent Chicago-specific ride numbers.

“I think one really encouraging sign that we’ve seen is that we’ve absolutely seen an influx of new riders,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at a March 1 investor conference. “And that influx looks like it’s coming from other modes of transportation, whether it’s mass transit or taxi. Like, pretty consistently across markets, we see Uber come back faster than taxi, faster than other forms of transport.”

Eric Karas, who drives for both Uber and Lyft, said he has had more passengers heading to bars, restaurants or other homes in the past month. He also recently started to see an increase in rides to airports.

He typically starts driving in the late morning and sometimes picks up a passenger heading to work in the suburbs. There haven’t been enough commuters heading downtown to convince him to return to the early morning hours he once drove, he said.

“If I’m taking someone down to the Loop, they’re usually saying, ‘oh, this is the one day a week I’m doing it,’ or ‘oh, I haven’t been back to the office since the pandemic started,’” he said.