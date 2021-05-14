Cubs great Ryne Sandberg new spokesman for Chicago-based weed retailer Verilife, as marijuana goes fully mainstream

“I was able to drive down and take a tour,” Sandberg said. “It was pretty remarkable first time seeing anything like that and I was just highly impressed with the whole operation.”

After testing out products for a couple of months, Sandberg found his groove with low-dosage gummies and tinctures, employing a “low and slow” approach, which he uses for everything from pain relief to unwinding at night. He agreed to become spokesman for Verilife in March.

Sandberg also become an investor in the company.

Founded in 2014, PharmaCann abandoned a $682 million deal to sell to California-based MedMen Enterprises in 2019. It was forced to give MedMen a cultivation center, a dispensary and a license to open another one as part of the breakup cost.

The company is looking to Sandberg to spark retail sales and raise its profile in its home state, while helping bring in new users.

“There are a lot of people out there that are kind of curious and not quite sure what cannabis is and how it’s used,” said Mehul Patel, PharmaCann’s COO. “What Ryne went through and his ability to then sort of relate to others who are going through the same things as cannabis continues to expand and new entrants come into the market, I think that is a very powerful story.”