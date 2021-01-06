Days after she was sworn in, Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller facing criticism for invoking Adolf Hitler during speech in Washington

Newly sworn-in Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller was under intense criticism from fellow lawmakers and others on Wednesday over comments she made during a speech in Washington, D.C., in which she invoked Adolf Hitler.

Miller’s voice was captured on video on Tuesday making the remarks, which were rebuked by Republicans and Democrats on social media Wednesday. A Miller spokeswoman confirmed she made the remarks.

“If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” Miller can be heard saying in a clip that was circulated on Twitter.

Miller, who replaced longtime U.S. Rep. John Shimkus in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, was sworn in to her first term on Sunday. A southern Illinois farmer, Miller is a Naperville native who now hails from Oakland and is an avowed backer of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican, tweeted, “I outright condemn this garbage.”

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.