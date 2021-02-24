Days before Chicago Public Schools reopen, parents send demands on in-person and remote learning to mayor, board of education

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools parents spoke out against the district’s reopening plan Wednesday morning in front of City Hall and planned to present a bundle of demands to Mayor Lori Lightfoot before the Board of Education meeting.

Raise Your Hand, who started an online petition outlining what it calls its “TLC demands” — short for trust, learning and care — wants to be brought to the table as CPS officials proceed with the next phase of their reopening plan on Monday. That is when kindergarten through fifth graders who opted for in-person learning will return to classrooms, with sixth- through eighth graders returning on March 8.

That’s the schedule to which CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union agreed following a protracted fight over reopening schools that led to several delays and brought the district to a brink of a second teachers strike in less than a year and a half. But some parents both for and against reopening have said they felt their own perspectives have been lost in the talks, which will now turn to when high schools will reopen.

“These are a list of demands that have been going on well before COVID-19, but this crisis has definitely have definitely opened all of the equity gaps,” Natasha Erskine, an organizer with Raise Your Hand, said during the press conference.