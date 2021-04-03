Deal finalized to keep Mercy Hospital in Chicago's Bronzeville open

CHICAGO — A deal to keep Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Bronzeville open by selling it to a nonprofit organization has been finalized, the hospital announced Saturday morning.
Under the deal, Insight Chicago, which is affiliated with Michigan health system Insight, will buy Mercy and operate it as a full-service facility. Insight has said it plans to pay $1 for the hospital.
The deal is scheduled to close May 31 — the day that Mercy had otherwise been slated to shut its doors.
A University of Illinois campus on the Moline riverfront? Moline city officials have been pursing that possibility for months
The finalization of the agreement follows a decision by the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board last month to approve the sale. The deal must still be approved by the Catholic Church since Mercy is part of Trinity Health, a Catholic health system.
The announcement brings Mercy one step closer to staying open, after news of its closure last summer sparked outcry. Community members and leaders worried that if Mercy shuttered, it would leave the largely brown and Black area without accessible health care.
Mercy leaders said the hospital had to close because it was sustaining monthly operating losses of $4 million, and needed another $100 million to maintain its aging facility.
In mid-February, Mercy filed for bankruptcy, but Mercy will now seek to have those proceedings dismissed, according to a Mercy and Insight news release Saturday.
In announcing Mercy’s closure, Trinity had also proposed opening a 13,000-square-foot outpatient care center on the South Side. Trinity still hopes to open that facility this year.
The state board denied Trinity’s request to open that facility in January, with critics at the time saying it was no replacement for Mercy Hospital. The state board is scheduled to revisit the issue at its May meeting.