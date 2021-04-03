Deal finalized to keep Mercy Hospital in Chicago's Bronzeville open

CHICAGO — A deal to keep Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Bronzeville open by selling it to a nonprofit organization has been finalized, the hospital announced Saturday morning.

Under the deal, Insight Chicago, which is affiliated with Michigan health system Insight, will buy Mercy and operate it as a full-service facility. Insight has said it plans to pay $1 for the hospital.

The deal is scheduled to close May 31 — the day that Mercy had otherwise been slated to shut its doors.

The finalization of the agreement follows a decision by the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board last month to approve the sale. The deal must still be approved by the Catholic Church since Mercy is part of Trinity Health, a Catholic health system.

The announcement brings Mercy one step closer to staying open, after news of its closure last summer sparked outcry. Community members and leaders worried that if Mercy shuttered, it would leave the largely brown and Black area without accessible health care.

Mercy leaders said the hospital had to close because it was sustaining monthly operating losses of $4 million, and needed another $100 million to maintain its aging facility.