Death of architect Helmut Jahn leaves 2 Chicago projects in doubt

As the architecture world mourns Helmut Jahn’s death from a cycling accident Saturday in the western suburbs, the next few months are likely to go a long way toward determining the fate of the 81-year-old’s most controversial building and his tallest one in Chicago.
Jahn’s namesake firm and preservation groups continue working to spare the glassy, spaceshiplike James R. Thompson Center, known for its spectacular 17-story atrium, from the wrecking ball after the state of Illinois recently put the Loop property on the market for sale.
Meanwhile, developers are reworking plans to build what would be Jahn’s tallest building in Chicago, a more than 800-foot-tall residential tower on South Michigan Avenue. Construction of 1000M was halted early in the COVID-19 pandemic, just a few months after holding a groundbreaking ceremony and starting work on the foundation.
Jahn leaves behind a list of significant designs throughout the world, including United Airlines Terminal 1 in O’Hare International Airport and the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany, which was the tallest building in Europe when it was built in the 1980s.
Jahn’s death came less than a week after Gov. J.B. Pritzker formally put the 1.2 million-square-foot Thompson Center government building up for sale, after years of talk by state officials.
Less than two months ago, downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd, proposed a zoning change that, if approved by the full City Council, would allow for one of the tallest skyscrapers in the city to be constructed on the site.
That would help the state maximize its return on a sale of the building, but the change also could move the Thompson Center closer to its long-speculated date with a wrecking ball.
Preservation groups have been working to prevent that from happening. Opponents argue that the building is inefficient and falling apart, making it obsolete for much of its 36-year lifetime. Jahn had criticized state leaders for neglecting the property, leading to its need for costly repairs.
“It makes the Thompson Center even more significant as this world-renowned architect based in Chicago will no longer be designing any new structures,” Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago, said Monday. “This defines his career. The Thompson Center along with the Sony Center in Berlin are magnificent examples of his work.”
Pritzker on Monday praised Jahn’s career while pointing out the Thompson Center’s shortcomings.
“Look, the James R Thompson Center was a building that never lived up to his creative genius,” Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference. “That is to say, I think you’re aware that he felt that he — I think he used the word cheapening of the building while there was design engineering being done back in the mid ’80s. And so it’s not the greatest example of his work. And so, we’ll — we’ve obviously put out an RFP that allows people who are thinking about buying the property to preserve the building or choose something else.”
Jahn and his namesake firm in recent years have churned out several blueprints to reuse and save the Thompson Center, with plans ranging from adding a skyscraper on the southwest corner of the site to, most recently, proposing opening its lower levels to create an open-air atrium. Higher floors would be converted to uses including apartments and hotel rooms.
Philip Castillo, executive vice president of the architecture firm Jahn, said there have been inquiries from developers interested in preserving the Thompson Center as part of a redevelopment.
“We feel, and I particularly feel, that this building is an important part of his legacy,” Castillo said. “This building was really about government open to the people, and there’s this whole aspect of public space.”
“It’s up there with the United Airlines terminal, which changed how airports were designed. It’s up there with the Sony Center, which is another great example of public space,” he added.
Preservation groups are advocating several steps that could save the Thompson Center, including naming it a Chicago landmark. The building is under consideration to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, a step that could help create historic tax incentives and potentially make a repurposing of the building easier to finance, Miller said.
At the 1000 S. Michigan site, developers Time Equities, JK Equities and Oaks Capital look to revive the residential tower.
They broke ground in late 2019 on what would have been Chicago’s largest condo project, at 421 units, since the last recession. But work on the foundation was halted early in the pandemic, and in July the developers said construction lender Goldman Sachs had stopped funding the project.
In December the Tribune reported construction could resume as an apartment project, rather than condos. In January, 1000M’s developers filed an application to change to zoning to allow for as many as 738 apartments.
Other proposed changes include reducing the building’s height to 73 stories and 805 feet. That’s a reduction by one story and 27 feet from the initial plan.
The developers await city approval of the changes before resuming construction.
Time Equities chairman and CEO Francis Greenburger described Jahn as “clearly one of the great architects of his time.”
“He will be greatly missed but we look forward to carrying his legacy forward with the completion of 1000M,” Greenburger said in an email. “As part of his legacy he has left behind a very talented team of associates, including Philip Castillo, who we look forward to continuing our close association of many years.”