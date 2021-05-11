Death of architect Helmut Jahn leaves 2 Chicago projects in doubt

That would help the state maximize its return on a sale of the building, but the change also could move the Thompson Center closer to its long-speculated date with a wrecking ball.

Preservation groups have been working to prevent that from happening. Opponents argue that the building is inefficient and falling apart, making it obsolete for much of its 36-year lifetime. Jahn had criticized state leaders for neglecting the property, leading to its need for costly repairs.

“It makes the Thompson Center even more significant as this world-renowned architect based in Chicago will no longer be designing any new structures,” Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago, said Monday. “This defines his career. The Thompson Center along with the Sony Center in Berlin are magnificent examples of his work.”

Pritzker on Monday praised Jahn’s career while pointing out the Thompson Center’s shortcomings.