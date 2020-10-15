Decatur mayor tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR — Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced Thursday morning that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moore Wolfe made the announcement during her daily coronavirus update interview on Byers & Co. on WSOY-AM.

"I did test positive for COVID," Moore Wolfe said, adding she got the positive test result Wednesday afternoon.

"We are in quarantine in our house and hopefully we haven’t been spreading it," Moore Wolfe said, adding a second family member also has tested positive.

"I cannot urge enough for people to take this seriously," she said. "I do. I wear a mask. I try to stay socially distant. I may not be as good as I was in the very very beginning of this, but it’s all around us."

Her announcement came a day after Macon County health officials announced 78 new cases of coronavirus.

Moore Wolfe said she is fever-free and suffering symptoms she generally associates with nagging seasonal allergies.

"The symptoms I have, it's like fall allergies that I get all the time so I don’t know how long I’ve had this. I don’t know if this is new and in the beginning or if I’ve been carrying it."