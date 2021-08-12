Deluge of virus cases in low-vaxxed Illinois counties hitting younger groups hard

PITTSFIELD — Like most of west-central Illinois, Pike County health officials had hoped the worst of the pandemic was in the rear-view mirror.

New cases of COVID-19 plummeted from 219 in January to 43 in February. March through June saw infections clipped to dozens instead of hundreds — 44 in March, 36 in April, 16 in May, and 36 in June.

Weeks later, it would explode. In July, Pike County Health Department reported 211 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases; more than February through June combined.

Five of those cases were deadly, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The first week of August, the health department was notified of 65 new diagnoses. Six of those required hospitalization.

Adding to the concern is that the average age of the new infections is 43. Although cases were seen among all age groups, those 55 and older accounted for the majority of Illinois cases during the initial wave of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of February, an estimated 0.2% of cases nationwide were among people 25 and younger.

CDC data show that, at the end of July, most COVID-19 hospitalizations were for those ages 18 to 49.

Health authorities believe part of the shift can be attributed to the rise in the Delta variant virus, which they said is significantly more transmittable. Some estimates put the number of Delta variant cases as high as 80% of all new infections.

“The extent of the Delta variant in Pike County is not known at this time,” according to Pike County Health Department. But “there have been three confirmed cases of the variant in Pike County since June.”

Since March 2020, there have been more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 60 deaths in Pike County.

About 30.5% of Pike County residents have been vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That’s the lowest percentage in west-central Illinois, according to department statistics, although only slightly below Greene County, where 30.6% of the population has been vaccinated.

Health departments in both counties having standing vaccination clinics: Pike County from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today and Aug. 19 and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 26; and Greene County from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

Health officials in both counties have expressed frustration at vaccination hesitancy.

“Cases continue to rise drastically in our community, largely due to our lower vaccination rate. While Illinois has (a) relatively high vaccination rate compared to other states, there is still a large percentage of Greene County residents unvaccinated,” according to Greene County Health Department.

Greene County saw 53 new cases in less than a week, according to an update Tuesday.

Like Pike County, its case rate seemed to be on a downward trajectory after being hit particularly hard at the pandemic’s start.

Nearly 40% of recent infections in Greene County have been among those 19 years old and younger. The majority of its new cases and all of the deaths in the county have been among those not vaccinated, according to the health department.

“Some misinformation out there focuses on breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated people. The percentage of breakthrough cases in Greene County is extremely low. Among the nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated residents, roughly 0.05% of those people have been hospitalized, and none have died due to COVID-19,” according to a statement from the department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0