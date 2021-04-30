Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos says she won’t seek reelection next year

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline announced Friday she would not seek reelection next year after serving since 2013 in a northwest and west-central Illinois district that has trended increasingly Republican.

“My North Star has always been to serve our community, drive real results and help build a better future. As I have rounded each new decade of my career, I’ve taken time to reflect on how I can best serve. That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it’s why, today, I’m announcing I will not seek reelection after completing this term,” said Bustos, who will turn 60 in October.

“I feel it’s time for a new voice,” she said in a video announcement. “As for my tenure in Congress, well, my mission was never defined by the people in the corridors of power in Washington, but by the people in our communities who I’ve been lucky enough to meet along the way.”

At one time, Bustos had been viewed as a rising star among House Democrats, demonstrating an ability to win in largely Republican territory.

But she won her fifth term last November over Republican Esther Joy King by fewer than 13,000 votes out of nearly 300,000 ballots cast in a district Donald Trump won 50% to 48% over Democrat Joe Biden. It was a slight increase from Trump’s 2016 victory in the district.