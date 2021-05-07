Democrats defend closed-door redistricting meetings as GOP demands transparency

But they said such closed-door meetings by Democrats and Republicans are common before they come together and meet publicly as part of the redistricting process.

"We're looking at all the information that has been brought forth in the public hearings, just like the other three caucuses are, evaluating what the different shifts in our population might look like," Harris said.

Hernandez said the Democrats are "just following the process like we always have," adding Republicans "are doing the same. It's nothing new. It's not a secret."

Hernandez said the once-every-10-year process of redistricting, which is called for in the Illinois Constitution, is offering public participation "In a much better way" through about 20 public hearings, and a more open process than in past decades.

"Now it's into the stage of getting some input from legislators," Hernandez said. "It matters to hear from your legislators who are representing those district to hear what input that they have. It's just a matter of compiling."

But Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, a Redistricting Committee member, said the partisan status quo in the redistricting process has only given Illinois a bad reputation.