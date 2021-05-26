Demonstrators march in Carbondale on anniversary of George Floyd murder

"We're going to be loud. We're going to be proud," he said.

After the march, Emerald Avril spoke and wondered aloud what made the video of George Floyd's murder different than so many others that came before it.

"I'm not sure," she said, answering her own question. But what she decided was that regardless of what made it different — it was different.

"It's a change of heart," she said of the outpouring of outrage and demands for justice throughout the country in the year since Floyd's murder.

Truth Marsh is a junior at Carbondale Community High School and she spoke as part of the school's So. ILL. Unity Youth group. Marsh said Chauvin's guilty verdict was the first time she felt like she could relax her shoulders and untense her jaw.

But only for a moment.

"I still tell my mother I love her when I get pulled over," she said of her continued fear that she could be the next Floyd. She said Chauvin's verdict wasn't justice, but accountability, and she noted that his trial "is where we started."

State political leaders also took time to remember Floyd.