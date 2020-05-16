Dentists in Illinois can now fully reopen, with extra COVID-19 precautions. But there’s a major PPE shortage.

Although the state has permitted dental offices to stay open throughout the pandemic, dental work had been limited to emergencies and urgent oral health issues -- such as an infection or a knocked-out tooth -- in part to avoid these cases from contributing to overcrowding at local hospitals.

In March, the Chicago-based American Dental Association and the Illinois State Dental Society recommended that dentists suspend elective procedures to help keep workers and patients safe, as well as preserve PPE that’s been in short supply across the country.

But after monitoring the virus for weeks, state health officials now anticipate a “decrease in the burden of COVID-19 illness” toward the end of May, according to the agency’s most recent guidance for dentists.

While many dental workers are eager to fully reopen, procuring protective gear remains a challenge. In a recent nationwide survey, 3 in 10 dentists reported not having any supply of N95 or KN95 masks, more than 17% said they had no face shields and more than 25% said they had no supply of gowns, according to the American Dental Association. The association also has appealed to Congress for help in obtaining appropriate protective gear for dental practices.