Des Plaines investigates space heater as cause of fire that killed 5; family was trapped in unit with no smoke detectors, officials say

The building is owned by Manuel Espinoza, and it has a history of property maintenance code enforcement violations after resident and neighbor complaints, the release said. Espinoza’s relationship to Zamiodo and her children wasn’t immediately clear.

Some of the violations included illegal burning, unregistered vehicles and debris. There is an active code enforcement case pending.

The building is 104 years and was annexed into the city in 1973, the release said. At that time, it was already divided into multifamily units, so it was “grandfathered” in and allowed under city ordinance. The building was also registered with the city as a rental property.

The city issued a violation notice to the property owner for operating a landscaping business, which is not permitted in the zoning district, the release said. The city does not have any building code violations pending related to the construction and occupancy of the building. The city had also not received complaints about any potential violations in the interior of the property.

The property was last inspected in 2018, which was required for a resale, the release said. It had met all inspection requirements at the time, including the required number of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.