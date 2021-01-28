Des Plaines investigates space heater as cause of fire that killed 5; family was trapped in unit with no smoke detectors, officials say

DES PLAINES — The Des Plaines Fire Department is investigating a space heater as the possible cause of a fire that killed four young girls and their mother Wednesday morning as the department also found the family was likely trapped because the fire started at their unit’s only exit and there were no smoke detectors on their floor, officials said.
The building had a long history of property maintenance code enforcement violations, the city also said in a news release.
The fire started about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in a two-story frame apartment building at 714 W. Oakton St. in the northwest suburb. Preliminary investigation showed that the fire started at the top of the stairs into a second-floor unit, which is the only entry and exit to the unit, the fire department wrote in a release Thursday. There were no smoke detectors on the second floor, where the family was found, officials said.
Renata Espinosa, 6, Genesis Espinosa, 5, Allizon Espinosa, 3, Grace Espinosa, 1, and Cithaly Zamiodo, 25, died in the fire, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and fire officials. Zamiodo was the mother of the girls, according to Jennie Vana, a Des Plaines spokeswoman.
The investigation will include an “engineering analysis” to determine if and how the heater started the fire, the fire department said in the release. No foul play or anything suspicious is suspected at this point.
The building is owned by Manuel Espinoza, and it has a history of property maintenance code enforcement violations after resident and neighbor complaints, the release said. Espinoza’s relationship to Zamiodo and her children wasn’t immediately clear.
Some of the violations included illegal burning, unregistered vehicles and debris. There is an active code enforcement case pending.
The building is 104 years and was annexed into the city in 1973, the release said. At that time, it was already divided into multifamily units, so it was “grandfathered” in and allowed under city ordinance. The building was also registered with the city as a rental property.
The city issued a violation notice to the property owner for operating a landscaping business, which is not permitted in the zoning district, the release said. The city does not have any building code violations pending related to the construction and occupancy of the building. The city had also not received complaints about any potential violations in the interior of the property.
The property was last inspected in 2018, which was required for a resale, the release said. It had met all inspection requirements at the time, including the required number of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
The fire department is working with the State Fire Marshal and a regional task force under the city’s mutual aid system to investigate the fire, the release said.
“It is a sad day,” Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said at a news conference at the scene early Wednesday afternoon. “This is a terrible day … a tragic day.”
Pabel Marrero, 52, a resident of the building who was in bed Wednesday morning when he smelled smoke, said the house is divided into several apartments; he lives on the first floor, and the family members who died lived in an upstairs apartment.
Police arrived at the scene quickly, he recalled, but authorities initially struggled to get to the upstairs apartment because the door leading to it was locked. Fire personnel arrived shortly after, Marrero said.
Neighbor Yein Espinosa, 17, identified himself as an uncle of the girls who died in the fire.
“They were great kids,” he said. “It’s unbelievable what happened.”
His brother Juan Espinosa, the father of the girls, was at work at the time of the fire, Yein Espinosa said.
“It all passed so quickly, I was shocked,” he said.
At the “very hectic, rapidly evolving” scene, there was “heavy smoke coming from the second floor,” Anderson said. Firefighters learned there were people still inside the building. Although the frame building, which is more than 100 years old, appears to be a single-family home from the outside, Cook County records show it has four apartments.
Crews “immediately went into search-and-rescue” and fire suppression mode, Anderson said.
Marrero said he had just heard the children upstairs earlier in the morning.
“I heard kids running upstairs, but that’s not out of the ordinary,” he said. “That’s what you hear every day, they’re kids.” He described them as “happy kids” who spent the summer and fall playing outside in the backyard with dolls and building forts.
The children were pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, while their mother was pronounced dead at the scene.
One firefighter and one police officer suffered minor injuries and were checked at local hospitals.
Q: Any news on Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina?
A: If there's news -- genuine, movement news -- on Wainwright or Molina, I promise I won't forget to write about it for the paper, and to advertise it in the chat, on Twitter, etc. Here is the latest, as reported:
Yadier Molina has the choice to play in the Caribbean Series with a Puerto Rican team. He is "undecided" as he weighs the offer from the Cardinals and tries to generate better offers, competition, so that he can sign for the 2021 season. That is still his intent. His preference still is to sign with the Cardinals, but he obviously would like a better offer from them to make that decision. Meanwhile, the team waits.
Wainwright has an offer from the Cardinals. It, like Molina's, is less guaranteed than he was scheduled to make for 2020. That is coming after a season in which he was the team's best pitcher and arguably their MVP. There is at least one other team engaged with him and discussing the possibility of a one-year offer.
Heading to Jupiter
Q: Which former Cardinals are making the trip to Jupiter this spring?
A: Minimal, if any. The Cardinals are going to reduce crowd size for workouts, and that means that they're going to have fewer of these "guest" coaches on site -- for their health and to follow MLB and local policies. Another factor: The Cardinals have laid off or not renewed the contracts of the special assistants to the general manager who were former players. That has included Jim Edmonds, Chris Carpenter, Ryan Ludwick, and Braden Looper, to list a few who have been around in spring training. Edmonds may be present as part of the broadcast crew, but that's to be determined, as is most everything when it comes to the specifics of who, when and how spring training will operate.
NL Central
Q: What’s your predicted finishing order in the NL Central?
A: I guess someone has to win by default. My rule for predictions this early hasn't changed -- follow the pitching. So, you're basically asking me to rank the pitching staffs.
1. Cardinals
2. Brewers
3. Reds
4. Cubs
27. Pirates.
Money off the books
Q: With the Cardinals’ philosophy, why should I think that with money coming off the books next year that they will do something, anything?
A: I'd wait to hear from them. They have about $60 million coming off the payroll, and there is a rich thicket of talent coming on the market after the 2021 season. There is also the possibility of a work stoppage and a bitter squabble over the collective bargaining agreement. So that will be fun. The team has given no indication that it will be active in next winter's market. The Cardinals have geared some contracts to expire before the CBA does -- and to be in a position to do that. That's all. They have not tipped their hand. They have not answered questions about those plans. And it's no wonder why -- there is a lot of time between now and then for things to change.
The media can offer the facts: They have money coming off the books, they have need, and the free-agent market will have fits. It’s up to the Cardinals to eventually, ultimately express a view of how they will approach that and then take action.
To date, they have not.
Kiki Hernandez
Q: Kiki Hernandez is getting $7 million a year. Are the Cardinals priced out of doing anything this year? It seems the amount of jobs may be limited, but the salaries haven’t come down.
A: I'm not sure I agree with the premise. There are still so, so many free agents available, and one of the reasons is the offers that are out there. Hernandez is an example of that. He's coming off a year when arbitration netted him a $5.9 million salary, and now in the open market all he can command is a raise to $7 million and a two-year guarantee? That's a soft market. He and Jurickson Profar are comparable, and Profar got the same average annual salary and one extra year of guarantee. No wonder. Profar is 27 and Hernandez 29. I think you do see the prices coming down in those two examples -- fewer years than usual, slightly less of a raise than usual.
The Cardinals’ offers to Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina clearly reflect a market with scaled-back offers, and in that way the Cardinals are waiting for the market to come to them, not the other way around.
Designated hitter
Q: With all the challenges facing the teams, why do you suppose there is this delay in announcing if there will be a designated hitter in the NL?
A: Negotiations. It's a chip that both sides only want to play when they can get something in return. Owners are open to the DH. Players are open to the DH. They both know that. So they know it can be a powerful bargaining chip to get something else. Oh, so the owners want the DH in the NL, well then the players will suggest that they expand the rosters to 28 they can get a handful of major-league jobs and start that service-time clock ticking for more players. Oh, so the players want the DH, well then the owners wants to talk about shrinking the schedule so that they play a higher percentage of games with fans in the stands.
If both sides want something, they negotiate as to what they can get along with it.
Cardinals investment
Q: With the level of financial support the fan base provides via turnstiles and forfeited taxes (TIFs, yes two!), the Cardinals should put at least a top-10 payroll team on the field. That won’t solve all problems, especially winning. But it would show reciprocal investment.
A: I appreciate this point. The Cardinals have often talked about how they're able to spend beyond their market because of the support of the fans. Well, you're right, that is an admission that the fans are investing in the product on the field and expect that product to live up to the expectations -- either those set by history or by ownership themselves. The Cardinals have a manager who has publicly stated that his goal and the organization's goal is to contend for a championship because that's what St. Louis expects. I think your comment captures well the idea that if fans are allowing them to act like a bigger-market team then, yep, act like one.
John Gant
Q: What are your thoughts on moving John Gant into the rotation? He's been a valuable reliever, but he has worn down later in the season.
A: Gant wants that chance. He has said it multiple times and even brought it up recently at the Winter Warm-Up gatherings. Gant will get that chance. It could get really interesting for the Cardinals if that fifth spot in the rotation comes down to Gant vs. Carlos Martinez, as it did Kwang-hyun Kim vs. Martinez this past summer and they befuddled us all by going with Martinez to start.
I don't think the reason you give -- wearing down toward the end of the season -- is a ringing endorsement of how he would be as a starter. Those innings would just come quicker. Now, if the Cardinals have some piggybacking going on, then Gant could be a valuable part of the rotation -- one expected to go twice through the order and then yield the mound to middle relief. If Alex Reyes wins a spot in the rotation, imaging following him with Gant as a different look. Or if Austin Gomber asserts himself and takes the spot in the rotation that he seems ready to earn and then the Cardinals follow with Daniel Ponce de Leon for a different look. They have options, and Gant is part of it.
Minor league players
Q: Have there been conversations regarding minor-league players? How is the off year expected to affect player development and major league arrival time for those who weren’t at the alternate site last year?
A: Tons of conversation, privately and publicly. And not a lot of answers. But plenty of conversations. At this point, the Cardinals expect to bring in fewer players to spring training to help control crowd size and traffic at the ballpark and really allow for focus on the players with a chance to impact the majors in 2021. They're eyeballing a start to minor-league spring training once the big league team leaves Jupiter, Fla., and that means a reduced minor-league season that could start in May. Again, this is all rough-draft stuff.
The Cardinals' player development staff (headed by Gary LaRocque) in conjunction with the department of performance have tried to maintain contact with all minor-league players so that they don't feel adrift. The Cardinals, and all teams really, are counting on a commitment from the young players to have continued to work, and they don't always know they have. There will be prospects who are lost as a result of the lost year, slowed as a result of the last year, and there will be some who took advantage of the year like, say, Randy Arozarena did in his apartment during the time he was in isolation and added strength and fitness and got primed for takeoff.
All of this is a major topic of conversation for all teams.
Kolten Wong
Q: Any information on Kolten Wong?
A: Kolten Wong continues to receive interest from a handful of teams. The Angels and Boston Red Sox are two of note, and a team that had interest in D.J. LeMahieu was expected to pivot to Wong if it did not sign the top free agent at second base. LeMahieu is getting the expected multi-year deals, and there has not been much contact with the Cardinals, though both sides continue to say that day is "open" to conversation. Just hasn't been much.
Streaming options
Q: Sinclair has removed Fox Sport Midwest from Hulu-plus and YouTube, leaving very few options for fans in St. Louis to watch games. That's quite the difference from the approach the NFL is taking by simulcasting on new stations like Nickelodeon and Disney XD to reach a younger, broader audience. Do you see MLB stepping in and trying to broaden the reach of broadcasts?
A: Absolutely. This is going to become a front-burner conversation for baseball especially as a new collective bargaining agreement comes onto the horizon and dominates conversation after the complications of the pandemic are addressed. It's important to note that you're talking about two significant issues, though. The NFL has national broadcast deals. Fewer games, so they can do the national deal for all of them. Baseball, hockey, basketball -- they have the local rights holders because they have so many more games to broadcast. That's way different. Requires a vastly different infrastructure and price tag and, yes, delivery is part of it.
So the way for baseball to get on Disney with a game -- and that would be fantastic -- isn't to do it through a local deal, like Fox Sports Midwest, but through the national deal, via ESPN. So, for you as a Cardinals fan, that might mean you get the Cubs-Nationals on Disney some Sunday night, but doesn't change how readily available Cardinals games are.
For the local rights holders, the ones that carry the bulk of the games in baseball (again, vastly different than the NFL), the streaming platform is going to be what changes access.
Andrew Benitendi
Q: The Cardinals don't see Andrew Benitendi as an upgrade over the likes of Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill? That is absurd.
A: The Cardinals have suggested that an outfielder who has a slash line from the past three years of .273/.353/.437 and a .791 OPS or 109 OPS-plus is not the guarantee they're looking for in a trade. Obviously, Benintendi's past production and OPS-plus in recent years -- while sliding -- has been higher than the outfielders the Cardinals have had. Look, you're not going to like their answer. I get that. That doesn't change that it's the Cardinals answer: They're trying to spot the trends and look for the given upgrade. Again and again they have argued that they expect better from O'Neill, they expect better offensively from Bader, and so on and so on and in this case they see another bat that would be added to the mix for competition, not a surefire answer.