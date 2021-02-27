Dirksen Congressional Center head promotes study of senator

When she applied for the Road Scholar program, White submitted an overview on her presentation to Illinois Humanities. Given her position as the director of an organization named after Pekin’s most prominent political figure, it is not surprising that she chose to profile Dirksen. True to her message that understanding a person facilitates understanding how he shaped events, she plans to focus on Dirksen’s humble origins as one of six brothers who were raised by a twice-widowed immigrant mother. She believes the presentation will have broad public appeal because it is an uplifting story of someone who overcame early circumstances to become a person of consequence.

“I think it’s a story worth telling in Illinois, and I think it’s one that people can be inspired by and can relate to,” White added. “The Civil Rights Act of 1964 would not have happened if not for Everett Dirksen and his dedication to it, the position he held as Senate Minority Leader and the skills that he brought to the task of getting that legislation passed. It was one of the most consequential pieces of legislation of the 20th century.”