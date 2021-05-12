Disinvestment, pandemic leave Illinois’ state of mental health care in ‘crisis’

“We have had no applicants for clinical positions who have possessed a master's degree or license since 2018. In 2019 we have only been able to hire individuals with bachelor’s degrees and no experience or minimal experience to fill clinical positions,” Broughton said in the report.

House Bill 2784, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, has the goal of expanding and streamlining adult mobile services to assist individuals experiencing mental health or substance abuse crises to avoid the unnecessary involvement of law enforcement.

“When you call 911 for a mental health crisis you don't get a mental health response, you typically get a police criminal response,” Cassidy said in a committee hearing. “This is led to unnecessary and dangerous situations here and around the country, and it aims to create alternatives that allow well trained mental health professionals to respond to these crisis situations.”

The measure passed 110-0 on April 23 and awaits action in the Senate.

Sen. Laura Fine, D-Glenview, named chair of the newly created Senate Mental and Behavioral Health Committee, said that she believes mental health is just as important as physical health and she wants people to understand that it is not a weakness to seek out care.