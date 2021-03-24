Doctor embroiled in Chicago Trump Tower vaccine controversy resigns, officials say

On Friday, Loretto CEO George Miller and Ahmed were reprimanded “for their roles in mistakes” of judgment, the hospital board said. The hospital did not give details about how the two were reprimanded, however.

Before the vaccine scandal, Ahmed had been credited with keeping Loretto’s doors open amid the pandemic, as hospitals everywhere grappled with financial difficulties caused in large part by the lack of elective procedures and people not seeking medical care.

With his hospital 39% over budget last spring, Ahmed told The Chicago Tribune he spent many sleepless nights worrying about whether the community hospital would be fully reimbursed for its work. He said Loretto was using more medicine, more supplies and more personnel than usual to fight the virus, which hit the Austin neighborhood far harder than wealthier areas of the city.

”The hospital has been here for 90 years,” Ahmed said. “It has seen great financial times and some really bad ones, but the community has always needed us. The hospital has to be here … and as long as we get the proper support from the government and the insurance companies, we will survive.”

Democratic state Rep. La Shawn Ford announced his resignation from the hospital board this week.