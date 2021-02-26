Doctors under stress from COVID-19 say they need mental health services: ‘We’re human beings, just like everyone else’

“It’s terrifying,” she said. “You feel like the entire room is collapsing in on you, and you don’t know if it’s going to end.”

She tried to see a therapist but found it hard to get help through her employer, and eventually gave up.

If she had seen a therapist, she said, she would have feared she would eventually have had to disclose that to the state medical board or potential employers.

“I have applied for enough (hospital) jobs in my career that I know there is a box that says, ‘Do you have any current or previous medical problems or disabilities that have in the past or could possibly in the future affect your job performance?’” she said.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association, which represents hospitals in the state, could not be reached for comment.

Shah said the stress she experienced varied during different phases of the pandemic. Initially, the medical unknowns surrounding COVID-19 were a big worry.

“Am I going to be able to take care of (my patients), and how well?” she recalled wondering.

“It was just sort of overwhelming. And then it seemed that every two or three weeks, something would change, some new treatment,” she said.