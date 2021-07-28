Does data from Illinois' Chemtool fire have your head spinning? This young scientist is here to help

ROSCOE — A Rockton native leveraged a Severson Dells blog and her scientific training in the days after the June 14 fire and explosions at Chemtool to help residents make sense of the dizzying air and water quality testing data being released.

Although not an expert, Jillian Neece, 21, is a budding biologist skilled at reading, interpreting and explaining tough scientific concepts and data.

Neece harnessed those skills in the aftermath of the fire to write a blog post that served as a cheat sheet to help almost anyone understand the complex environmental testing results that were being shared with the public. She used everyday language to help explain that a "volatile organic compound" is simply a chemical that's easily turned into a gas, that "elevated levels of particulates" in the air could cause health problems and what kind of information wasn't included in the reports.

An AmeriCorps member working for Severson Dells, Neece said she wrote the post after recognizing how the dense, scientific language being used by state and federal environmental experts might be unintelligible for most people.

Worse, she said some residents were growing suspicious that the information being released was purposefully meant to keep them in the dark and prevent their understanding of the true consequences to their health and property in the wake of the massive fire at the chemical manufacturing facility.

"Most people don't have the time, energy, or background and data to figure out what any of that meant," Neece said. "So that was leading to a lot of fear because when people see things they don't understand a lot of times the first thing they think is that, 'Oh, they are trying to make me not understand because they are hiding something.' I don't think that is necessarily the case. Instead, we need to be better about communicating findings."

Neece was raised in Rockton and graduated from Hononegah High School in 2017. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2020 with a degree in plant and microbial biology and minors in sustainability studies and insect science.

She coordinates the community science program at Severson Dells and helps to train volunteers to monitor the animals, insects, plants and environment at Winnebago County forest preserves. She collects the data they report back and looks for changes and trends.

Now living in Roscoe with her mother and step father, Neece describes working for AmeriCorps as a non-military way to serve her country — a sort of domestic Peace Corps.

Working at a nature center where the "three main goals are protecting the environment, engaging in research and communicating nature to the public," Neece used the center's blog to bridge those goals and provide information the community was looking for.

She is working on another blog post in the wake of a news release from Illinois government that announced testing had found the air and water after the fire to be safe and a subsequent release that found elevated levels of heavy metals in groundwater monitoring wells.

"I am going to go through and discuss what the data says in more detail because just saying everything is fine, but not showing what led you to say everything is fine is something that can make people suspicious," Neece said. "So I am hoping people will be able to draw their own conclusions."

Information that Neece has produced has proven valuable to a community still grappling with the Chemtool disaster, said Elizabeth Lindquist, a Roscoe Township trustee and a co-founder of the Facebook group Citizens for Chemtool Accountability.

"It's critical that folks impacted by the Chemtool fire don't just receive the data, they need to understand the data," Lindquist said in an email. "Jillian's done an excellent job of explaining the test results and their potential impact in a way that average people can understand. We're fortunate to have her in our community."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0