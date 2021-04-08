Dog euthanized following the death of Springfield 1-year-old who was bitten on the head

Since the family requested the dog be euthanized, there was no investigation into whether the female pocket bully was a "vicious dog," which is defined by the Animal Control Act as a dog that "without justification, attacks a person and causes serious physical injury or death."

"People need to be aware that when animals are feeding, they're in a different state of mind — especially, breeds that are known to be a little more aggressive," Dart explained. "But that could be any breed. Animals mindsets are rooted in instincts. We like to give them human characteristics, but they're not (human). They don't think that way. When we get so involved with them and we love them and we see them around all the time, we start thinking they're just kind of like kids or like us. But, ultimately, they're animals and they're instinctual.