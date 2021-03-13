Dog is finally adopted after 2 years in Illinois shelter

COLUMBIA — A dog that spent more than two years at a southern Illinois animal shelter waiting to be adopted has finally found a new family.
Demi spent 809 days at Helping Strays of Monroe County before a family adopted her March 7 from the shelter in Columbia, just south of St. Louis, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
The shelter said in a Facebook post that Demi is a "sweet girl" with specific home needs, but she finally found the perfect match in her new family.
"Today was a LONG time in the making," the shelter said in its post. "They say good things come to those who wait and Demi now has a place to call her forever home!"
The shelter's posting about Demi's adoption led several people to post congratulations to the canine and her new owners.
Slideshow: 12 people foods your pets should never eat
Chocolate, macadamia nuts, avocados … these foods may sound delicious to you, but they’re actually quite dangerous for our animal companions. The nutrition experts at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have put together a handy list of the top toxic people foods to avoid feeding your pet. As always, if you suspect your pet has eaten any of the following foods, please note the amount ingested and contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.