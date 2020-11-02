Donald Trump made this many campaign stops over the last 3 weeks. Joe Biden made this many.

In the final three weeks of the 2020 race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump has made more than twice the number of campaign trail stops as Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Since Trump finished his Washington quarantine on Oct. 12 following his diagnosis with COVID-19, the president has campaigned 21 straight days, making 48 stops across 15 states, according to the Chicago Tribune’s tracker of campaign stops. Over the same three weeks, Biden appeared at 23 events in 10 states.
The numbers reflect two very different styles of campaigning embraced by each candidate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Aside from holding almost all of his events outside, Trump has changed very little about how he has campaigned, drawing large crowds to airports and other public venues where few of his supporters have worn masks and the attendance of thousands of supporters makes social distancing impossible.
Biden’s campaign, however, has re-imagined what it means to campaign amid a pandemic, with the candidate traveling less and holding small gatherings where supporters often are seated in circles spaced 6 feet apart. In the final weeks, he’s held drive-in rallies that allow for slightly larger crowds listening to his speeches from their cars.
It’s a difference both candidates regularly draw attention to on the trail as Biden seeks to portray himself as a president who would handle the pandemic responsibly while Trump urges the country to reopen even as the nation has endured record numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent days.
On a blistery cold and snowy morning Sunday, Trump drew thousands to a park in Macomb County, Michigan — a key county in suburban Detroit filled with white, blue-collar workers that the president won four years ago on his way to a narrow victory in the state. Throughout the rally, Trump repeatedly noted how windy and cold the conditions were as the hearty crowd cheered.
“This is a hell of a day. You sure must love Trump. It’s packed,” the president said. “Do you see the other side? They have no spirit. They have no enthusiasm. They have no nothing.”
Trump, who often mocks Biden for running a campaign from his basement, repeatedly has said that Biden and former President Barack Obama can’t attract big crowds, as if they were trying to do so. The president recently said Obama was “drawing flies.”
“He’s going around having events, big events — no masks, no protective gear, no precautions. What’s his obsession with crowds anyway?" Obama said of Trump during a drive-in rally with Biden on Saturday in Detroit. “That’s the difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump right there. Trump cares about feeding his ego. Joe cares about keeping you safe and your family safe and getting this country moving again.”
Since Sept. 1, the Tribune has tracked all campaign stops of Trump, Biden and their running mates, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The data reveals differing priorities for the two campaigns.
The Trump campaign has stumped more widely across the country, visiting states that the president won easily four years ago but has been forced to play defense in — including Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia. Biden has remained heavily focused on three states that make up the so-called blue wall that Trump demolished four years ago — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
From Sept. 1 through Sunday, Trump had made 74 stops in 17 states while Pence had made 54 appearances in 19 states. Trump has made the highest percentage of his campaign stops — 35% — in the Southeast, with a heavy focus on Florida (12 stops) and North Carolina (nine stops).
Over the same two-month period, Biden has made 53 stops in 13 states while Harris has made 35 appearances in 13 states. Biden has made the highest percentage of his campaign stops in the Midwest — 40% — with eight stops in Michigan, five in Wisconsin and five in Ohio.
The hard-fought battleground state of Pennsylvania, which has the closest polling margin of the blue wall states, has received the most attention from both candidates. Biden has made 16 stops in the Keystone State since Sept. 1 while Trump has made 14.
Because Biden’s events draw small numbers, it’s less about interacting with individual voters and more about generating local media coverage and attention on social media to make his pitch for why independents, Republicans and Democrats should support his campaign. In the final days, an emphasis has been placed on turnout in places such as Milwaukee, Detroit and Philadelphia.
With Trump, the large crowds are all about playing to his base and driving up turnout. Campaign officials say the massive events draw in new voters, some of whom are newly registered and not typically part of the political process.
A voter registered living in the Midwest who has signed up to receive Trump messages, for example, would have received five or six texts per event, encouraging them to sign up for tickets for rallies by Trump in Dubuque, Iowa, Pence in Swanton, Ohio, and Ivanka Trump in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.
Trump will conclude his campaign the same way he did four years ago, with a late-night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He’s also scheduled to appear in Kenosha on Monday night.
At these rallies, Trump routinely complains of how much coverage COVID-19 has received as cases surge to record highs across the nation. The president criticizes governors who have put in place public health restrictions and he warns Biden will shut down the economy.
“Biden is all about lockdowns. He loves a lockdown,” Trump said Sunday in Washington, Michigan. “The Biden plan is to imprison you in your home ... you’ll be living in a prison state.”
On Saturday in Detroit, Biden hammered Trump for “waving the white flag to this virus" and slammed his administration for not doing enough to contain the pandemic.
“We have a president that’s given up. We’re gonna beat this virus and get it under control," Biden said to a parking lot full of drivers honking their car horns. “The first step of beating this virus is beating Donald Trump.”
