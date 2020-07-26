Doug Finke: Statehouse Insider: There's no rush to deal with ethics

You have to wonder, though, if something could make the push for ethics reform more urgent, say if the lack of reform started to seriously erode support for the graduated income tax.

Pritzker has made approval of the graduated tax a cornerstone of his administration. If there was solid evidence that support for the change was going south because nothing is being done on ethics, would that force something to happen? No answer, just a question.

One interesting aspect to the ComEd case involves the "Statement of Facts" prosecutors filed that lays out the information behind the bribery charge against the company.

In that document, there are several instances where people involved in the scheme to obtain contacts and jobs for Madigan associations are directly quoted. As in statements they made are in quotation marks in the document. Prosecutors wouldn't discuss details of those quotes, but it's been previously reported that investigators had wire taps on some of the people involved.

Interestingly, there were no quotations from Public Official A in the document. That's the person identified as Madigan.