Doulas and postpartum home visits may be covered under Medicaid in new Illinois proposal

If it hadn’t been for her doula, Marlene Durand might not have realized she was in labor.

Durand, 21, now the mom of a 2-month-old son, knew she wanted someone to help guide her through pregnancy. At the end, when she felt something different, she texted her doula. Later that week, she delivered. She said she might not have thought to reach out to a provider, but weekly sessions with her doula left her feeling supported and connected.

“I would have been lost,” she said. “Every time I needed to know something, or reassurance, she was there.”

A new bill would allow doulas to be covered under Medicaid, something maternal health experts say would help protect women. The bill, which is scheduled to be considered in committee Friday by legislators, would cover weekly prenatal doula services, as well as during labor and delivery, and the year following.

New moms covered under Medicaid are five times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes; Illinois officials have suggested expanding the time that women are covered after childbirth from 60 days to one year postpartum.