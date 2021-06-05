Downstate lawmakers, unions, nonprofit utilities wary of 'zero-carbon future' legislation

A coalition of unions, utility officials and Democratic and Republican lawmakers from central and southern Illinois called on Gov. JB Pritzker and legislative leaders Friday to exempt nonprofit coal-fired plants from mandated 2035 closures in an upcoming clean-energy bill.

"Springfield already is doing the right things to transition to a 'zero-carbon' future," Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said at a news conference at the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local 137 hall in Springfield.

Doug Brown, chief utility officer of Springfield's municipality-owned City Water, Light & Power, said it is "not feasible" for the utility to close all of its coal-fired units in 14 years without the potential for higher electricity bills for consumers and shortages of power downstate that could lead to "brown-outs" and electricity restrictions.

"The citizens bear the cost of this legislation," he said.

Aaron Gurnsey, president of the Central Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council, said the potential plant closure schedule being discussed in the state Capitol wouldn't provide enough time to accommodate downstate communities and preserve the more than 1,100 workers' jobs at CWLP and at Prairie State Energy in St. Clair County and an additional 1,000 skilled union jobs.

"Energy policy is complex," Gurnsey said. "All we're asking for is more time to make the transition to new energy sources in a responsible manner that protects workers and taxpayers."

The General Assembly adjourned this week without voting on a clean-energy bill. Preliminary versions of the legislation would provide state subsidies to Chicago-based Exelon to avoid the closure of the unprofitable Byron and Dresden nuclear power plants and potentially other nuclear sites in northern Illinois.

Democrats who control the Illinois House and Senate, as well as Pritzker, a Democrat, said negotiations are almost complete. Members of the legislature are expected to return to Springfield in the coming weeks to finalize the deal and forward it to Pritzker's desk.

But Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said he doesn't think the state officials involved in negotiating the clean-energy bill realize what's at stake for coal-fired plants and communities in central and southern Illinois.

"Decisions are being made for our communities with little understanding about how it will impact the lives of our residents," Butler said. "Jobs, reliability and affordability of electricity must be top of mind.

In the short term, renewable energy such as wind power cannot replace the number of jobs associated with coal-fired plants, he said.

"We don't question the increased role renewables will play in our state's energy future, but we have to create responsible transitional policy that includes diversity of baseload resources to ensure our electric grid remains strong as further technologies are developed," he said.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield said: "We are not asking for subsidies for these plants. All we are requesting is they be recognized for the value they bring to our economy and our state's reliable electric grid by giving our communities a longer runway."

Langfelder said CWLP began its commitment to "scrubber" technology, allowing cleaner burning of high-sulphur Illinois coal, in 1980. That commitment preserved local jobs at CWLP generating units and in local coal mines, he said.

One of CWLP's units, Dallman 4, was completed in 2009 and built to meet the then-Obama administration's environmental standards, Langfelder said.

Dallman 4 was "one of the cleanest coal-fired units in the country at the time of its completion," the mayor said.

Borrowing to pay for Dallman 4 won't be paid off until 2040, and the unit helps to provide a base level of electricity to supplement renewable forms of energy that CWLP depends on.

Brown said CWLP needs to "provide energy to support a reliable and resilient electrical grid until the technology for cleaner resources, such as batteries or carbon capture or burning can catch up in Springfield.

"We don't need energy legislation that forces an early shutdown of Dallman 4 while we still have bond payments," he said.

CWLP right now can't afford to buy all of its power from outside sources, Brown said.

"A replacement resource must be built in the Dallman footprint or we would be required to build major transmission and infrastructure upgrades to ensure that we can deliver all the power the city needs," he said.

Pritzker told The State Journal-Register Thursday that provisions to retain as many coal-related workers as possible and provide services to help others transition to different jobs "is being worked on" for the final clean-energy bill.

The governor wouldn't divulge more details but said, "It's very important that we phase out coal so that we move to a clean-energy environment. ... This bill will do a great deal and really make Illinois a leader in the Midwest in the fight against climate change. We certainly want to make sure that we protect ratepayers across the board in this energy bill."

Shortly before the Friday morning news conference, members and supporters of the Sangamon Valley chapter of the Sierra Club and the Springfield-based Faith Coalition for the Common Good spoke outside CWLP's power plant adjacent to Lake Springfield.

Springfield resident Nick Dodson, a local Sierra Club board member, said the state shouldn't back off on the proposed 2035 statewide shutdown of all coal-fired plants for the good of the environment and consumers.

"We're not here to let any coal plants off the hook," he said.

The health of consumers affected by the air pollution and other wastes produced by coal-fired plants should be "the No. 1 factor in moving to clean energy," Springfield resident and volunteer Raven Dodson said.

"Way more important than anything else should be the well-being of the community as a whole," said Dodson, who isn't related to Nick Dodson.

