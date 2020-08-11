Downtown Chicago access restricted from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Downtown access will be restricted again Tuesday night, following closures that went into effect Monday after looting in the Loop.

Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, downtown access will be restricted until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Closures include portions of Lake Shore Drive, some expressway ramps and Divvy availability. Bridges will again be raised.

Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Fullerton Avenue on the North Side and Interstate 55 on the south. Ramps from Roosevelt Road to Division Street will be closed in both directions. Divvy service will be unavailable from North Avenue to Ashland Avenue and Cermak Road.

Bridges will be up except at LaSalle Street, Harrison Street, Ida B. Wells/Congress (westbound), Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Avenue, Kinzie Street and Grand Avenue.

CTA trains will not stop from Fullerton Avenue to 47th Street, and east of Halsted Street. For a list of current closures, check the CTA’s website.

“Access points” for residents and employees of the downtown area include Harrison Street; Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street; Roosevelt Road and Canal Street; Kinzie Street and Halsted Street; and LaSalle Street.