Downtown Chicago locked down, unrest spreads to south, west sides and some suburbs

Pritzker activated 375 service members, all of whom have training as military police officers. Aware that the Guard could inflame an already heated situation, Pritzker and Lightfoot stressed the troops would have a "limited" role in enforcing street closures.

About 125 Guard members already reported for duty as of Sunday afternoon and an additional 250 were expected shortly. The soldiers and airmen have been given explicit orders not to interfere with protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights, the governor said.

"Their job is to provide a perimeter," Pritzker said. "They're not going to be on the front lines. There has been a lot of discussion about that and what their role will be. They're purely there to provide a perimeter so the center of the city doesn't get overtaken in the way it seemed to at certain times last night."

Each soldier has been given strict guidelines in regards to use of force, said Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the Illinois adjutant general. He declined to discuss those rules of engagement.