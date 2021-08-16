Dozens of Chicago Park District workers disciplined after probe of sexual misconduct by lifeguards

Disciplinary action has been taken against 42 employees of the Chicago Park District’s Beaches and Pools Unit, including nine workers tied to an investigation of sexual misconduct and abuse in unit, parks CEO Michael Kelly announced Monday.

The employees affected include two high-level managers — the assistant director of recreation and beaches and pools manager, who have been placed on emergency suspension while the district awaits the outcome of an inspector general’s office investigation.

The district said two employees have been terminated and six resigned, with all eight placed on the district’s do-not-hire list. Another 18 workers received written reprimands, nine were suspended and seven remain on temporary suspension while the investigation continues.

Saying it needs to “eradicate the culture of misconduct that has long existed within the aquatics department,” the district also said it’s establishing an Office of Protection, which Kelly said he believes to be the first of its kind for an American park district.

“In order to facilitate culture change, it is imperative that I root out anyone who uses their position to prey on others or turns a blind eye to this despicable behavior,” Kelly said.

The Office of Protection is to be set up by January and, the agency said, will be “an intake point for verification, assessment and assignment of complaints and concerns related to harassment, bullying and workplace hostilities.” Traditionally, the district’s inspector general’s office has not handled allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse so the new office “will fill the gaps in reporting that typically exist,” the district said.

Kelly said 1,700 district employees so far have undergone sexual harassment prevention training.

Chicago public radio station WBEZ first reported in April that the park district was investigating wide-ranging claims of sexual misconduct among pool and beach employees.

Kelly appeared at a news conference Monday announcing the actions, where he praised employees who blew the whistle on the allegations, defended his and his department’s response to those allegations and repeatedly said that misconduct must be rooted out. He also indicated he would support any criminal investigations into misconduct.

Kelly was asked about how Mayor Lori Lightfoot might react to Monday’s developments.

“The mayor and I are in like mind about this. No one is going to tolerate this,” Kelly said. “... I started this; I’m going to finish it.”

