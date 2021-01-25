Dozens rally in support of Illinois reverend accused of abuse

At a news conference Monday in Hollander’s West Loop office, the older brother told reporters: “I was there. (Pfleger) was there. We were the only two in the room. His lawyer can say anything he wants. ... I’m not here because I want to be. I’m here because it’s the right thing to do.”

Now 61, the younger brother said he struggled with years of drug addiction, leading to a “revolving prison door,” but is now a licensed substance abuse counselor.

The man said he viewed the request for $20,000 as a potential way to prove Pfleger had abused him. What motivated him to finally come forward, he said, was that he hit his 12-year sobriety mark and wanted to be honest about his own past traumas while counseling others in recovery.

The idea of accusing the well-known priest gave the younger brother pause, he said. Still, after surviving a difficult past and overcoming addiction, he said: “If I could get through all this, I could get through anything.”

Outside St. Sabina on Monday, longtime parishioners spoke of the mentorship and spiritual guidance Pfleger has offered them over the years.