Drenching rains dampening Illinois farmers' optimism for season

JACKSONVILLE — Rain throughout the year usually is a good thing for farmers, but unusually heavy rains that hit Illinois beginning last week could cause some problems for farmers' crops.

The weather system that moved through the region dumped more than 5 inches of rain in many areas, saturating the ground and leaving it soft and wet.

Farmer Jon Freeman said the amount of water that was dumped on the region could present a problem, especially if the trend continues.

"It was more than we normally see this time of year," Freeman said. "Right now we can't get across fields. We have to wait for the ground to dry out."

Lindsay McQueen, Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau director, said trends have indicated this type of weather is edging closer to the norm.

"We have been seeing this more often, where we get a whole month's worth of rain in a few days," McQueen said. "It use to be we'd get a half-inch at a time. Now, it's not spread out like it use to be."

Some areas, especially those closer to big waterways like rivers, are seeing more flooding because of this and fields are losing more nutrients, McQueen said.

"We are seeing more nutrients that are getting washed away and down river, because they aren't getting the opportunity to soak in," she said.

In addition to too much water limiting farmers' access to fields, too much water can prevent the proper absorption of oxygen, Freeman said.

"When the ground gets really wet and muddy, it shuts off the oxygen to the root system, which can stunt growth," Freeman said. "If you have an 80-acre field and 5 acres that get too wet, it could cause a problem for that yield."

Though water eventually will run off or absorb into dryer portions of the ground, if the water sits long enough, the damage already could be done by the time it does, Freeman said.

While there may be some planting going on, Freeman said, many farmers now are applying their chemicals or pesticides to their fields. Depending on the type and the amount of rain a field received, some of that work could have been impacted, he said.

"The rain could have washed some of it away," he said of the pesticides. "If there is too much rain, it could become diluted and won't be effective."

Even though last week's rain was more than farmers wanted in one lump sum, they also don't want to go into a hot, dry period, Freeman said.

"If it's too dry, that'll affect yields, too," Freeman said.

Aaron Dufelmeier, University of Illinois Extension Office director, said the amount of rain received would have been more beneficial had it been spread out over several weeks versus just a handful of days.

"The 7 to 10 inches we got, if it had been spread out over the next seven to 10 weeks, the farming community would have been very happy," Dufelmeier said.

Fields with good tile or slope likely will see less impact from the rain, because the water will be able to drain off, Dufelmeier said.

It is too early to tell if there was much damage from the heavy rains, because the rain also could sustain the fields if the weather does get hot and dry, he said.

"This could be the rain that carries fields through if things do turn dry," Dufelmeier said. "We get what Mother Nature gives us."

