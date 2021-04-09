Driver of car that carried toddler shot on Lake Shore Drive appears in court on gun charge as boy remains hospitalized

Brown is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His attorney noted in court Thursday that Brown, who works as a machine operator at a local candy company, was fully cooperative and honest with officers.

In setting bond, Judge Charles Beach noted that Brown is not alleged to be the instigator or even charged with firing the gun.

“I wish the best for you and your family and your grandson, I can’t imagine a thing worse than what you’re experiencing at this moment,” Beach told Brown before setting bond at $5,000. Brown will need to post $500 to be released from custody while awaiting trial.

No one else had been charged in the shooting and a police spokesperson tweeted early Thursday that police were still searching for the person who fired the shot that struck the toddler.

Swann remained in critical condition Thursday in the pediatric ICU at Lurie, where he was taken Tuesday from Northwestern. He was in a medical coma to protect his brain Wednesday. Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, medical director of the pediatric ICU, said Thursday that doctors have had begun to reduce his sedation levels.