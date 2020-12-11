Duckworth offers hope to restaurant industry workers, says relief bill ‘very close’

“I’m personally writing a bill that would include automatic (PPP) loan forgiveness, for businesses making less than $150,000, without paperwork,” Duckworth said. “There would be checkmarks, and if you meet the criteria (as yet unspecified, but intended, she said, to identify “true small businesses”), your loan will be forgiven.”

Other speakers included an emotional Rick Bayless; the acclaimed chef and Frontera restaurant group owner spoke through tears as he recounted the desperation of the current situation.

“This is the biggest demand for housing and food assistance we’ve seen since the Great Depression,” he said. “Congress isn’t acting like they’re aware that 2.1 million people in our profession are out of work. I used to have 250 employees; now we have 80. People who worked with me and have gone on to open their own restaurants, making major contributions to their neighborhood — and that’s the American Dream, isn’t it? And now they’re telling me that they can’t survive. We’re seeing neighborhoods being shattered because the American Dream is being shattered.

“Our industry is incredibly resilient,” Bayless said. “I’ve been so impressed with their tenacity and willingness to do anything to get to the other side. But we’re standing on the precipice. Get us something so we can hold onto some hope.”