DUI charges filed following deaths of 4, including teen and 6-year-old, in Cook County collision, Illinois State Police say

The Ford Fiesta was stopped along the shoulder of northbound Route 53.

As the Jeep traveled north, approaching the Ford, the driver of the Jeep “veered off the roadway to the right, striking the rear of (the Ford),” according to state police. The force of the collision caused the Jeep and the Ford “to cross all lanes of traffic and come to rest on the left shoulder,” according to the statement.

Graves suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said. The types of injuries he suffered were not detailed.

It was not clear why the Fiesta was stopped along the shoulder or how long it had been there before the Wrangler struck it.

Separately, hours before the Saturday crash, state police had announced the agency would conduct a series of enforcement details to focus on distracted driving and awareness of the move-over law, also known as Scott’s Law, which requires motorists in Illinois to change lanes to avoid striking stranded vehicles with hazard lights engaged or emergency vehicles parked along the shoulder.